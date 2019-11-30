Indiana School Board Member Says ‘Cry Me a River’ When Asked to Address LGBTQ Suicides: WATCH

A group of LGBTQ activists from Tri-State Alliance who had signed up to speak to the Evansville, Indiana school board meeting were shut down by board members as they began to address the needs of transgender students, the Illinois Eagle reports.

After the group addressed board member Ann Ennis about transgender suicides, Ennis told them there was no support on the board to protect transgender students.

When one of the activists said, “that was so transphobic” about Ennis’s remarks, Ennis walked from the room pantomiming a violin, and saying “cry me a river.”