Luke Evans Loves the Way He Tastes, and Taron Egerton Agrees He’s ‘Delicious’ — WATCH

Luke Evans is celebrating the release of his new album At Last, which features covers of Pat Benatar’s “Love is a Battlefield”, Cher’s “If I Could Turn Back Time”, U2’s “With or Without You”, Maria McKee’s “Show Me Heaven” and more.

Corinthia Hotel in London wanted to show its support, and sent him a pastry emblazoned with a frosting photo of the album’s cover, which Evans gobbled up shirtless in his kitchen. Wrote Evans: “Nom nom nom 😋 thanks for my breakfast this morning!”

Taron Egerton couldn’t help but chime in on the thirsty moment. Quipped the Rocketman star: “Delicious. Lovely cake too.”

A few selections from Evans’s album.