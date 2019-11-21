Trump Impeachment Hearings Day 5: Fiona Hill and David Holmes — WATCH LIVE

Donald Trump’s former top Russia adviser Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, the counselor for political affairs at the US Embassy in Ukraine, will testify publicly at 9 am ET before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday in the Trump impeachment inquiry.

The Daily Beast reports: “Former White House official Fiona Hill is expected to give a scathing rebuttal of claims pushed by Donald Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others that it was Ukraine that meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to reports of her opening statement at her testimony before the House impeachment panel, the former National Security Council expert on Russian affairs will accuse some members on the committee of believing the Kremlin and its security services did not conduct a campaign against the U.S., but that Ukraine did.”

CNN reports: “[Hill] was thrown into the middle of the impeachment inquiry after he told his boss, US diplomat Bill Taylor, that he overheard a call between Trump and US Ambassador Gordon Sondland. Holmes’ closed-door testimony provided some of the most colorful episodes of the impeachment inquiry — as well as direct evidence that Trump was inquiring about Ukraine opening investigations with Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, when he overheard Sondland’s call with Trump the day after the President’s July call.”