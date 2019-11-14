Nancy Pelosi Shades Trump Directly, Schooling Him on ‘Exculpatory,’ Says President Has ‘Admitted to Bribery’ — WATCH

Nancy Pelosi spoke to reporters on Thursday, addressing Donald Trump directly and explaining that the president has admitted to bribery.

Said Pelosi: “The devastating testimony corroborated evidence of bribery uncovered in the inquiry and that the president abused power and violated his oath by threatening to withhold military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for an investigation into a political rival,” Pelosi told reporters at her weekly press conference. … you know we’re talking Latin around here — e pluribus unum, from anyone, quid pro quo, bribery, and that is in the Constitution, attached to the impeachment proceeding. … The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections — that’s bribery.”

Watch: Nancy Pelosi describes Trump’s Ukraine actions.



