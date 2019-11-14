Ellie Goulding Threatens to Pull Out of Salvation Army Show After Followers Point Out Organization’s Stance on Homosexuality

Recording artist Ellie Goulding threatened to pull out of a Dallas Cowboys’ Salvation Army halftime show on Thanksgiving after social media followers criticized a post indicating she had put in time at one of the organization’s soup kitchens.

Wrote Goulding in a comment on the post following the criticism: “Upon researching this, I have reached out to The Salvation Army and said that I would have no choice but to pull out unless they very quickly make a solid, committed pledge or donation to the LGBTQ community. I am a committed philanthropist as you probably know, and my heart has always been in helping the homeless, but supporting an anti-LGBTQ charity is clearly not something I would ever intentionally do. Thank you for drawing my attention to this x.”

CNN reports: “In 2013, the organization maintained that the Bible forbade sexual intimacy between members of the same sex, saying that gay Christians should embrace celibacy and that scripture did not support same-sex marriages, according to Snopes. However, it said, its services were available to all people.”