Pete Buttigieg Jumps to 10 Point Lead in New Hampshire, Making Him Prime Target at Tonight’s Debate

Pete Buttigieg has jumped to a 10 point lead over the Democratic field in New Hampshire according to a new poll from St. Anselm.

WMUR reports: “The Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll of 255 likely Democratic primary voters shows that Buttigieg, supported by 25 percent, now holds a 10 percentage point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who are tied for second at 15 percent. Buttigieg is substantially ahead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is in fourth place at 9 percent. Rounding out the top 10 were Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 6 percent; billionaire activist Tom Steyer of California at 5 percent; U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey at 3 percent each; entrepreneur Andrew Yang of New York at 2 percent and California Sen. Kamala Harris at 1 percent. Thirteen percent of those polled said they were undecided.”

The Daily Beast previews tonight’s debate: “On Wednesday, that new fame and frontrunner status appears likely to crystallize when 10 candidates take the stage at Atlanta’s Tyler Perry Studios. With recent polls showing him taking the top spot in Iowa, and a correlative increase in the volume and venom of grumblings from fellow contenders about his lack of comparative lack of experience, weak performance among key constituencies, and general the presumptuousness of a presidential run by the mayor of a city whose entire population could fit into a college football stadium, Buttigieg is nearly guaranteed to face the grilling of his short political résumé.”