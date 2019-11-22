Towleroad Gay News

Devin Nunes Gives Randy Rainbow His Note for a Damning 'Quid Pro Quo' Impeachment Inquiry Anthem: WATCH

This week was a long one. Hours and hours of testimony from Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, Ambassadors Yovanovitch, Sondland, and Taylor, Fiona Hill, and many more who offered evidence of Donald Trump’s attempt to bribe Ukraine by withholding millions in U.S. military aid until it announced an investigation of his political rival Joe Biden.

Fortunately, Randy Rainbow is here with a new impeachment inquiry anthem to lay out the evidence: “He’s Just a Gurl Who’ll Quid Pro Quo”. He’s taking a cue from the Broadway classic Oklahoma, and Trump is definitely not OK.

