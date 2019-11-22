Shepard Smith Gets Standing Ovation After Announcing $500,000 Donation to Group Dedicated to Defending Free Press Worldwide: WATCH

Former FOX News anchor Shepard Smith has donated $500,000 to the Committee to Protect Journalists, “a nonprofit group that advances press freedoms around the world.” Smith made the announcement while serving as emcee at a dinner for the group on Thursday night.

The NYT reports: “The crowd at the black-tie fund-raiser — which draws leading reporters, editors and executives from across the media industry — rose to its feet and applauded after Mr. Smith revealed his donation. The dinner, formally known as the International Press Freedom Awards, recognized journalists who had persevered through hardship and government oppression in Brazil, India, Nicaragua and Tanzania. Mr. Smith served as M.C., and while he did not mention Mr. Trump by name, his remarks brought knowing nods from the crowd at the Grand Hyatt hotel ballroom.”