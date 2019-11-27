Iowa Lawmaker Blasts ‘Rainbow Jihad’ for ‘Egregious Act of Political Aggression’ After Transgender Flag Flies for 5 Minutes at State Capitol

Rep. Skyler Wheeler (R-Orange City)

Iowa state Rep. Skyler Wheeler is furious that the transgender flag was flown for 3 to 5 minutes at the Iowa Capitol for the Transgender Day of Remembrance this week. Wheeler’s now on board with legislation proposed by fellow Republican Rep. Dean Fisher to limit what flags are allowed to fly at the Capitol. Iowa is reportedly the first Capitol in the nation to fly the transgender flag.

Said an incensed Wheeler to the Iowa Standard: “I found out the same time as most Iowans. Nothing was sent to my legislative email, no phone call, absolutely nothing. It’s another way that the Rainbow Jihad continues to give those of us who don’t agree with them a finger in the eye and push their beliefs on us. Flags flown at our state Capitol should not be flags that fuel division among Iowans. How would the Rainbow Jihad react if we were trying to fly the Christian flag over the state Capitol? The Rainbow Jihad is not OK with simply living their lives. They are so hellbent on pushing their beliefs on us that they would go so far as to fly that flag over the state Capitol. It’s one of the most egregious acts of political aggression I’ve ever seen.”