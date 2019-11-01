Towleroad Gay News

Gus Kenworthy Got into Sexual Positions with His Friends for Halloween

Olympic skier-turned American Horror Story actor Gus Kenworthy and his friends put a clever spin on some well known sex positions for Halloween, turning out as “a facial, doggy style, reverse cowgirl and missionary.” Which one is your favorite?

