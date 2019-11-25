Rick Perry: Trump is the ‘Chosen One’ Sent by God to Rule Over Us — WATCH

Energy Secretary Rick Perry gave an interview to FOX & Friends, parts of which aired over the weekend, including this nugget.

Said Perry: “God’s used imperfect people all through history. King David wasn’t perfect, Saul wasn’t perfect, Solomon wasn’t perfect. I actually gave the president a little one-pager on those old testament kings about a month ago. And I shared it with him and said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one, and I said, ‘You were.’ I said, ‘If you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.'”