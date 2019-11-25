Julian Assange’s Health Failing; Doctors Warn Wikileaks Founder Could Die in Prison

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s health is so bad a group of 60 doctors has written an open letter recommending his transfer to a university teaching hospital before he dies in prison.

The Guardian reports: “They based their assessment on ‘harrowing eyewitness accounts’ of his 21 October court appearance in London and a 1 November report by Nils Melzer, the United Nations special rapporteur on torture. The independent UN rights expert said Assange’s ‘continued exposure to arbitrariness and abuse may soon end up costing his life’.”

Assange is still fighting a bid to extradite him to the U.S. on espionage charges.