Former Trump Aide Roger Stone Found Guilty on 7 Counts Including Lying to Congress

Former Trump campaign official Roger Stone has been found guilty on 7 counts including lying to Congress over Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The HuffPost reports: “Stone was accused of intimidating a witness and lying to congressional investigators who were looking into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was found guilty on all seven counts he was charged with, including witness tampering and giving numerous false statements to lawmakers about his communications with WikiLeaks.”

The NYT reports: “The evidence showed that in the months leading up to the 2016 election, Mr. Stone strove to obtain emails that Russia had stolen from Democratic computers and funneled to WikiLeaks, which released them at strategic moments timed to damage Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump’s Democratic opponent. Mr. Stone briefed the Trump campaign about whatever he had picked up about WikiLeaks’ plans ‘every chance he got,’ Jonathan Kravis, a lead prosecutor, said.”

Yesterday, Media Matters reported that Stone sent Trump a request for a pardon through conspiracy theorist Alex Jones: “Roger Stone’s message is this: He expects to be convicted. He said only a miracle can save him now. … He said to me, ‘Alex, barring a miracle, I appeal to God and I appeal to your listeners for prayer, and I appeal to the president to pardon me because to do so would be an action that would show these corrupt courts that they’re not going to get away with persecuting people for their free speech or for the crime of getting the president elected.’”