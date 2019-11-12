Savannah Guthrie Calls Out Nikki Haley for Defending Trump’s Attempt to Use U.S. Aid to Extort a Biden Investigation: ‘With All Due Respect…’ — WATCH

In a hard-hitting interview, TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie called out former UN ambassador Nikki Haley’s defense of Trump’s attempt to use U.S. aid to extort a Biden investigation out of Ukraine’s government.

Said Guthrie: “With all due respect, that doesn’t seem like much of a defense of the president, that he might have tried to do those things, but it didn’t work out, so it’s all okay…”

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley says that she doesn't believe Trump's conduct with regards to Ukraine warrants impeachment, "we are less than a year away from an election, let the people decide." pic.twitter.com/maUKLQVMVv November 12, 2019

Haley continued to defend Trump, calling the phone call “a conversation between two presidents that’s casual in nature.”

Guthrie continued to challenge Haley, reminding the former US ambassador that her assertions that “aid flowed” are lies: “The aid was on hold at that moment. The aid did go on hold. It eventually was released.”

Added Haley: “You can have those hypotheticals. The aid was released, that’s a fact.”

“The aid was held up. That’s not a hypothetical, right?” Guthrie replied.

Guthrie then went on to quote Haley’s resignation letter, in which she said the Trump administration was always putting America first, and then asked, “How is asking a foreign country to investigate your political rival putting America first? Whose interest is that in? Is it in America’s interest or is it in the president’s personal interest?”

"I think it's never a good practice for us to ask a foreign country to investigate an American." — Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley pic.twitter.com/DEvmz5CK37 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 12, 2019

Guthrie then challenged Haley about assertions that she made in her book, that John Kelly and Rex Tillerson were “dangerous” when they were resisting several of Trump’s policies.

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley responds to writing about a meeting with John Kelly and Rex Tillerson when they resisted executing Trump's decisions. pic.twitter.com/te2us0CXx0 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 12, 2019

Here’s the full interview: