Trump Quickly Deletes Tweet Urging Vote for Sean Spicer After Former Press Secretary Gets Canned on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Donald Trump quickly deleted a tweet urging people to vote for Sean Spicer after the former White House press secretary got canned on Dancing with the Stars. A few minutes later another tweet appeared that didn’t contain an endorsement.

I love that this is the tweet he deletes. pic.twitter.com/TepDh5qDuY — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 12, 2019

A great try by @seanspicer. We are all proud of you! November 12, 2019

New York magazine writes: “Though entirely inconsequential, the act shows not only how petty Trump is willing to get, but how undisciplined he is in revoking his endorsements: The president has not deleted his tweets supporting Roy Moore in the 2017 Alabama senate race that were published well after multiple allegations of child molestation were made public. Trump did, however, delete tweets endorsing Moore’s primary opponent, Luther Strange, after his loss to Moore.”