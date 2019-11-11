L.A.’s Studio One, Taron Egerton, Fantasy Island, Madonna Sued, Greyson Chance, Instagram Likes, Billy Porter: HOT LINKS

MITCH MCCONNELL. Kentucky is going to have a Democratic governor: “I’m sorry Matt came up short, but he had a good four years and all indications are, barring some dramatic reversal on the recanvass, we’ll have a different governor in three weeks,” McConnell said.

MADAME X-ED. Fan sues Madonna for starting her concerts too late.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG. Billionaire former NYC mayor and potential 2020 candidate urged to buy FOX News.

Seriously, that would be the greatest thing that he could do for the country. https://t.co/rfePFF9Eha — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 8, 2019

EATING THEIR OWN. John Bolton rejects legal alliance with Mick Mulvaney: “Mr. Bolton’s lawyer argued in court papers that Mr. Mulvaney should not be allowed to jump into the existing lawsuit as a plaintiff because his interests are significantly different. But the legal schism underscored a broader rift between Mr. Mulvaney, who facilitated Mr. Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine for damaging information about Democrats, and Mr. Bolton, who tried to resist it.”

RICK PERRY. Energy Secretary arranged lucrative gas deal for two political supporters.

2020. Amy Klobuchar says a woman with the same experience as Pete Buttigieg would not make it to the debate stage. “Of the women on the stage — I’m focusing here on my fellow women senators, Senator Harris, Senator Warren and myself — do I think that we would be standing on that stage if we had the experience that he had? No, I don’t. Maybe we’re held to a different standard.”

LEV PARNAS. Rudy Giuliani henchman says he brought demand for investigation into Bidens to Ukraine goverment: “The associate, Lev Parnas, told a representative of the incoming government that it had to announce an investigation into Mr. Trump’s political rival, Joseph R. Biden Jr., and his son, or else Vice President Mike Pence would not attend the swearing-in of the new president, and the United States would freeze aid, the lawyer said.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Broderick Hunter, Stefan Petrov, Dean Perona, Juan Betancourt, Christian Hogue, Max Hamilton, and more.

DEEP DIVE OF THE DAY. John Oliver goes after coal baron. “I know, that after tonight, Murray will probably sue us again, even though everything I’ve said has been vigorously vetted by our lawyers who — may I add — are getting very tired with us.”

VOX. Far-right Spanish party now country’s third-largest. “The party won 52 seats — more than doubling the 24 it took during its April parliamentary debut in the most significant showing by a far-right faction since Spain’s return to democracy following dictator Francisco Franco’s death in 1975.”

CATS. The live action Cats looks as though it’ll blow through many award deadlions.

LUNA YOUNGER. What the battle over a 7-year-old trans girl could mean for families nationwide: “After 15 months in court, on October 22, the jury awarded Luna’s mother, Anne Georgulas, full conservatorship of her daughter. It was a decision that brought relief to the trans community and outraged conservatives who believe supporting a trans child’s gender identity is tantamount to child abuse.”

AVIATION NIGHTMARE OF THE DAY. Plane skids off runway at O’Hare.

SINGAPORE. Is it finally time for Singapore’s law banning gay sex to go? “The court could declare Section 377A unconstitutional and that would take effect immediately, said Ong, or it could rule the law was constitutional but did not cover acts that take place in private. In the third scenario, the court could rule that Section 377A covered all cases of male-to-male sexual intercourse – effectively backing the status quo.”

VANISHING ACT OF THE DAY. Instagram “Likes”.

NICKI MINAJ. I’ll stop using it…

AMNESIA. Lady Gaga just forgot something very important.

RETRACTION DEMAND OF THE DAY. Tulsi Gabbard’s lawyers demand Hillary Clinton tweet public retraction of Russian asset claims: “Your statement is defamatory, and we demand that you retract it immediately,” Gabbard’s lawyer wrote in a letter, demanding that Clinton verbally retract the comments and post the retraction on Twitter.

THE FACTORY. L.A. says good-bye to the beloved Studio One nightclub and Backlot: ‘Studio One was opened in what was known as The Factory in 1975 by Scott Forbes. It was the height of the disco era. Studio One, Forbes said, “was planned, designed and conceived for gay people, gay male people. Any straight people here are guests of the gay community. This is gay!” It closed in 1988. While celebrated by many gay men, it has been criticized for allegedly discriminating against black men and women. The building has housed numerous other venues, including the “Axis” club that helped make Sandy Sachs a lesbian icon, and has served as home to nights such as “Rasputin” and “Ultra Suede.” The evening also featured a tribute to all the gay men who had found friendship, camaraderie and sometimes love on the Studio One dance floor, but later died of AIDS. City Councilmember John Duran, who is HIV-positive, led the tribute, asking people to raise a glass to the loved ones they lost to AIDS.’

STOP MOTION VIDEO OF THE DAY. Lego pizza.

BILLY PORTER REACTS. To comments about his red carpet lewks.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Greyson Chance “Boots”.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Louis Tomlinson “We Made It”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Fantasy Island.

ANIMATED TRAILER OF THE DAY. Scoob!

RUB A DUB DUB MONDAY. Taron Egerton.