Alex Trebek Gets Choked Up After Contestant’s Answer Offers Support for His Cancer Battle: WATCH

Usually a model of composure, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek got choked up on Monday night when a contestant surprised him with a personal message, offering support for his very public battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek has been battling the disease since early May, when he spoke about it in a YouTube message. After seeing early improvement with his treatment, Trebek recently announced that it had returned. He has said he will host Jeopardy until he cannot.

Contestant Dhruv Gaur didn’t have the correct answer for his Final Jeopardy question, so wrote this in its place: “What is, We ❤️You, Alex!”

“That’s very kind, thank you,” Trebek replied, swallowing his tears. “Cost you $1,995. You’re left with five bucks.”

And if that doesn’t put a lump in your throat, check your pulse.