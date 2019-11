Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Les Twins, and Ian McKellen are among the stars enlisted for the live action version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS film adaptation directed by Tom Hooper.

The first trailer, released in July, was met with a chorus of WTFs on social media. It’s unclear if the catnip in this new one will have a different effect. The humanoid felines will make their debut in theaters on December 20.