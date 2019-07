The CATS trailer has arrived early, following a behind-the-scenes tease we posted this morning.

Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Les Twins, and Ian McKellen are among the stars enlisted for the live action version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s CATS film adaptation directed by Tom Hooper.