Tucker Carlson Floats Theory That Michelle Obama is Waiting in the Wings to Join 2020 Presidential Race: WATCH

Tucker Carlson thinks former First Lady Michelle Obama may get in the 2020 presidential race, and cited her husband’s unwillingness to endorse his former VP as evidence, along with a couple other things.

“Now, last week, the former first lady issued a statement saying that she has no interest in being president,” said Carlson. “That’s what she claimed. But there are signs that that’s not true.”

Carlson said that former Obama adviser David Axelrod has said some mean things about Joe Biden with the “intent to weaken” him: “Axelrod has called him a liar, called him a coward, all but accused him of having dementia. Now, would David Axelrod be doing all that without the consent of the Obamas? No. There’s no chance.”

#44 has also not endorsed Biden: “Not only has Obama refused to endorse Biden, he tried to stop Biden from running in the first place. … Obama hasn’t endorsed Joe Biden because he doesn’t want to endorse Joe Biden.”

And Obama’s presidential memoir has been delayed. Added Carlson: “Obama’s presidential memoir was also supposed to come out this year. Now, its release has been delayed to the middle of the Democratic primaries. In other words, at exactly the moment when Democrats will be thinking deeply about how to beat Donald Trump, America will be talking about the Obamas. Coincidence? Maybe it is. Maybe it’s also a coincidence that Michelle Obama just released yet another book last week, one that will require her, of course, to get on the road and talk to crowds.”

In other Tucker Carlson news, he’s rooting for Russia to invade Europe.