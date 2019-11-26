White House, Capitol Buildings on Lockdown After Reports of a ‘Rogue’ Aircraft

The White House and U.S. Capitol congressional office buildings went on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of a “rogue” aircraft committing an airspace violation.

9:14 am ET update: The lockdown has reportedly been lifted.

DEVELOPING: Airspace violation reported in Washington, DC, and fighter jets have been scrambled, law enforcement officials tells @NBCNews.



White House on lockdown. November 26, 2019

The White House is on lockdown after an aircraft entered restricted airspace, causing a “national event conference” to be convened — a group of senior nat sec officials across the agencies who coordinate & monitor. It’s not known to be hostile at this time, per @barbarastarrcnn — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2019

White House totally on lockdown. All press being sheltered in place inside briefing room. Similar reported response at the a U.S. Capitol + congressional office buildings pic.twitter.com/9GlXpH1qLq November 26, 2019

🚨 A U.S. Capitol Police source says there is an 'unauthorized aircraft' near Washington. Air traffic control lost contact with it, said the source (who doesn't know what kind of plane it is). The White House is on "shelter in place" lockdown right now. Same at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/zfloT2WZVc — David Martosko (@dmartosko) November 26, 2019

The White House is currently on lockdown. View from briefing room, where the press is holding pic.twitter.com/PD8nPIaQ4S — Mario Parker (@MarioDParker) November 26, 2019

White House on lockdown. The view from Jackson Place, the Northwestern part of Lafayette Square. pic.twitter.com/e0iMcYbc02 — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) November 26, 2019