Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara to Lead New Unscripted Drag Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O’Hara “teach their own ‘drag daughters’ to step outside their comfort zone for a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag” in a new unscripted series from HBO called We’re Here.

Deadline reports: “HBO has ordered We’re Here, a six-part unscripted series that recruits small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night-only drag show, from Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram and Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. We’re Here will debut this spring on HBO.”