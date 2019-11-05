With Trump Looking On, Rand Paul Calls on Media to Expose Ukraine Whistleblower’s Name: WATCH

At a campaign rally for Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin with Donald Trump looking on, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) ordered the media to expose the name of the whistleblower whose revelations about the president’s call with Ukraine led to the House impeachment inquiry.

Said Paul: “We now know the name of the whistleblower …. I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name! Do your job!”

The Washington Post reports: “Paul’s comments drew intense criticism from many who accused him of putting the anonymous U.S. intelligence officer in danger, a firestorm that turned the senator’s name into a top trending term on Twitter with more than 63,000 mentions.”

Said Mark S. Zaid, one of the whistleblower’s attorneys, to the WaPo: “A member of Congress who calls for the identity of any lawful whistleblower to be publicly revealed against their wishes disgraces the office they hold and betrays the interests of the Constitution and the American people.”