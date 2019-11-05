Elizabeth Warren Says She’ll Reverse Trump’s Transgender Military Ban on Day One

Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday released a detailed plan on the rights of service members, veterans, and military families, which includes a vow to reverse Trump’s ban on transgender troops at the opening of her presidency.

Tweeted Warren: “A Warren administration will protect the rights of LGBTQ+, women, Black, and Latinx service members. I’ll reverse Trump’s shameful ban on trans service members on Day One. My administration will protect veterans and family members of serving military personnel from deportation.”

Politico adds: ‘”I’ll reverse it on the first day of my presidency,” she says in the plan, insisting “the only thing that should matter when it comes to allowing military personnel to serve is whether or not they can handle the job.” That also means “providing all medically necessary care related to the health of transgender people” such as transition-related surgery, according her “Keeping Our Promises to Our Service Members, Veterans, and Military Families,” which is being released ahead of Veterans Day.’