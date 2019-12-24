Longtime ‘Christian Post’ Journalist Quits, Citing Pro-Trump Editorial

Napp Nazworth, a writer for The Christian Post since 2011 who sits on the editorial board as politics editor, quit abruptly Monday night, citing a pro-Trump editorial. Nazworth’s move comes amid a tumultuous week for evangelical publications after the magazine Christianity Today called for Trump’s removal from office. The editorial Nazworth referred to blasted Christianity Today‘s decision.

Tweeted Nazworth, in part (full text below): “Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can’t be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice. … They’ve chosen to represent a narrow (and shrinking) slice of Christianity. That might be a good business decision, short term at least. But …… it’s bad for Democracy, and bad for the Gospel. It means there will be one more place where readers can go for bias confirmation, but one less place where readers can go to exercise their brains on diversity of thought.”

I'm saddened by what happened for many reasons. I've been with CP for over 8.5 years, made many friendships, and had lots of exciting opportunities along the way. … — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

When the editors had disagreements, we would work through them, letting those discussions and debates inform and improve our coverage. Now, CP has chosen to go in a different direction. Like so many other media companies, they've chosen to silo themselves. … December 24, 2019