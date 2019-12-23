‘Christianity Today’ Sees Big Subscriber Boost After Nailing Trump: ‘The Stereotypical Response is ‘Thank You Thank You Thank You’

Mark Galli, the editor in chief of the evangelical magazine Christianity Today, said on Sunday that while the magazine has lost some subscribers after publishing an op-ed calling for Trump’s removal from office, they’ve seen many more new subscribers.

“A stereotypical response is ‘thank you, thank you, thank you’ with a string of a hundred exclamation points — ‘you’ve said what I’ve been thinking but haven’t been able to articulate, I’m not crazy,‘” said Galli, according to CNBC, “We have lost subscribers but we’ve had 3 times as many people start to subscribe.”

Galli made similar remarks on the same network to Ali Velshi.