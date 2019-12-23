Billy Porter Just Got a Big Celebrity Lip-Sync Gift of ‘Love Yourself’ for the Holidays: WATCH

Billy Porter’s friends of stage and screen celebrate the Pose star with a lip-sync of his track “Love Yourself” for the holidays.

The clip features MJ Rodriguez, Ryan Jamal Swain, Dyllón Burnside, Jeremy McClain, and Jason A. Rodriguez; Kinky Boots cast and creatives Cyndi Lauper, Jerry Mitchell, Stark Sands, Annaleigh Ashford, Lena Hall, and the Ogunquit Playhouse cast of the musical; the Broadway cast of Ain’t Too Proud; as well as Kelly Ripa, Debra Messing, Lin Manuel Miranda, Patina Miller, Nathan Lee Graham, Miss J, Peppermint, and designer Christian Siriano.

Said Porter: “Wow… my heart just skipped a beat. What a gift it is to be celebrated by my peers and afforded a moment for me to reflect. I don’t get a lot of time to do that…how blessed I feel to have lived long enough to see this day. Thank you everybody! Thank you for listening! The category is…LOVE.”