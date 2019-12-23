Trump Attacks Windmills in Bird-brained Speech to Conservative Students: WATCH

Donald Trump delivered a nonsensical speech about wind to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida over the weekend.

“I never understood wind,” said Trump. “I know windmills very much, I have studied it better than anybody. I know it is very expensive. They are made in China and Germany mostly, very few made here, almost none, but they are manufactured, tremendous — if you are into this — tremendous fumes, gases are spewing into the atmosphere. You know we have a world, right?”

He went on: “So the world is tiny compared to the universe. So tremendous, tremendous amount of fumes and everything. You talk about the carbon footprint, fumes are spewing into the air, right spewing. They’re noisy, they kill birds. Do you want to see a bird graveyard? Go under a windmill someday. You’ll see more birds than you’ve seen ever in your life.

“A windmill will kill many bald eagles,” Trump asserted. “After a certain number, they make you turn the windmill off, that is true. By the way, they make you turn it off. And yet, if you killed one, they put you in jail. That is OK. But why is it OK for these windmills to destroy the bird population?”