Carnival Cruise Ships Collide in Mexico: WATCH

Two Carnival cruise ships collided in the Port of Cozumel, Mexico on Friday morning in a shocking moment captured by an onlooker.

FOX61 reports: “Videos posted on social media showed the Carnival Glory crashing into the Carnival Legend as it maneuvered to dock. In response to questions on Twitter, Carnival tweeted that it is assessing the damage to both ships. The company said there has been one minor injury reported from a Carnival Glory guest hurt while they evacuated from the dining room. Carnival said in a statement that the Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it collided with the Carnival Legend, which was already alongside.”