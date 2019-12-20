Sarah Huckabee Sanders Apologizes After Mocking Joe Biden’s Stutter: ‘I Actually Didn’t Know That About You’

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders apologized late Thursday night after mocking Joe Biden’s stutter during the 2020 Democratic debate.

Politico reports on Sanders’ since-deleted tweet: ‘“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate,” the former White House press secretary wrote in a now-deleted tweet during the PBS NewsHour/POLITICO debate. Biden had just referenced talking with a “little kid who says I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I-I can’t talk, what do I do?”‘

Shortly after making the jibe, Sanders tried to cover for it: ““To be clear was not trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment. Simply pointing out I can’t follow much of anything Biden is talking about.”

Biden tweeted at her, ordering her to look up the word “empathy” and explaining that he has worked his whole life to overcome a stutter.