Former Governor Matt Bevin Pardoned 9-Year-Old Girl’s Rapist Because ‘Hymen Was Intact’

Among the group of violent criminals pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin before he left office was a child rapist. Bevin told radio host Terry Meiners on Thursday that he pardoned 41-year-old Micah Schoettle for the rape of a 9-year-old girl because her hymen was intact.

Said Bevin: “There was zero evidence. Both their hymens were intact. This is perhaps more specific than people would want, but trust me. If you have been repeatedly sexually violated as a small child by an adult, there are going to be repercussions of that physically and medically.”

The Washington Post reports: “Already under fire for handing out pardons to relatives of his supporters, Bevin is now facing an onslaught of criticism from medical and forensic experts. Scientists have debunked the notion that inspecting an alleged victim’s hymen can prove whether they were sexually assaulted, and found that most survivors of child sexual abuse do not have any physical damage. George Nichols, an expert in evaluating child abuse who also served as Kentucky’s chief medical examiner for 20 years, told the Courier-Journal on Thursday that Bevin ‘clearly doesn’t know medicine and anatomy.'”