Trump Committed ‘Multiple Federal Crimes’ Including Criminal Bribery and Wire Fraud, According to House Judicial Committee Impeachment Report

A 169-page House Judiciary Committee impeachment report that will accompany articles of impeachment this week argues that Trump committed “multiple federal crimes” including bribery and wire fraud.

Politico reports: “The staff report, which was filed to the House Rules Committee just after midnight Monday, argues that Trump directed a months-long scheme to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election, the allegation that forms the core of the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — approved by the Judiciary Committee last week. Democrats emphasized that proving a criminal violation is not required to justify impeachment. … The committee contends that Trump’s actions were part of a pattern than began with his “welcoming” of Russian interference in the 2016 election, and continues to this day. In fact, the panel’s Democrats cite his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine just last week as evidence that Trump intends to continue the alleged scheme.”

