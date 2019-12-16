Lindsey Graham: ‘I Have Made Up My Mind’ to Exonerate Trump and ‘Don’t Need Any Witnesses’ — WATCH

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told Face The Nation that he doesn’t need to hear from any witnesses before taking a vote on Trump’s impeachment.

IMPEACHMENT TIMING: If the House votes to impeach @realDonaldTrump, @LindseyGrahamSC says he supports a speedy Senate trial and doesn’t need to hear from witnesses. He will vote on the underlying articles introduced in the Judiciary Committee. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/1M3vYxY8Ou — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 15, 2019

Said Graham: “I think what’s best for the country is to get this thing over with. I [have] clearly made up my mind, I’m not trying to hide the fact that I have disdain for the accusations in the process, so I don’t need any witnesses. I am ready to vote on the underlying articles, I don’t really need to hear a lot of witnesses.”

Axios adds: ‘Graham recently told Axios that he believes it’s best to “deep-six” a possible impeachment trial as quickly as possible, which potentially clashes with Trump’s desire to have Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and other White House officials stage a public defense of his dealings with Ukraine.’