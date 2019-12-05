Hillary Clinton Tells Howard Stern She’s Not a Lesbian: ‘Contrary to What You Might Hear, I Actually Like Men’

In her first-ever appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Hillary Clinton talked about her past relationships, her marriage to Bill Clinton, and the relationship she had immediately before meeting Bill.

“He was a good guy… he was so handsome, really handsome. He looked like a Greek god. He was very attractive,” said Clinton. “Contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men.”

“Raise your right hand, you’ve never had a lesbian affair,” interjected Stern.

“Never, never, never! Never even been tempted, thank you very much.”

Clinton was on Stern’s show to promote her book, The Book of Gutsy Women. More clips from the interview, which covered the election and Trump’s inauguration, Senator Lindsey Graham, and more: