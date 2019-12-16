Staff Exodus After Anti-Impeachment Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) Announces Plans to Join GOP

Six staffers for New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ) have resigned following reports of the anti-impeachment Democrat’s plans to switch to the Republican Party to avoid a primary challenger.

CNN reports: “Five aides to New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew — Javier Gamboa, Edward Kaczmarski, Justin M. O’Leary, Mackenzie Lucas and Caroline Wood — wrote in the letter that they can ‘no longer in good conscience continue our service in the Congressman’s employ.’ A sixth staffer also resigned Sunday evening, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN. Among the staffers who quit were Van Drew’s legislative director, communications director and his scheduler.”

Wrote the staffers in a letter: “Sadly, Congressman Van Drew’s decision to join the ranks of the Republican Party led by (President) Donald Trump does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy ripped Van Drew on Saturday: “Betraying our values by siding with Donald Trump is the final straw and made it impossible for him to continue being supported by our party, as grassroots activists, local party leaders in his district, and I have made clear in recent weeks. This party switch is cynical and desperate, and I am confident that a Democrat who shares the values and priorities of our Democratic Party will hold this seat.”