Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger and Sam Smith Shared Poppers at Gay Nightclub

In UK nightlife news, Pussycat Dolls star and X-Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger was spotted sharing poppers at the gay nightclub Freedom in London with a group that included her rumored partner Thom Evans and recording artist Sam Smith.

The Mirror reports: “A gentleman named Ben took to Twitter and Instagram to give a wild account of all the fun and merriment taking place – sharing a selfie of himself with Nicole from the night out. ‘Last night was so weird. We were in Freedom and I ended up caught between Nicole Scherzinger and her fit rugby bf and Sam Smith whilst Joe McElldry was watching from afar,’ the clubber wrote on Twitter. ‘Sam was offering their poppers around,’ they continued, before suggesting Pussycat Dolls star Nicole also partook in a quick inhalation, with Ben adding: ‘I got to sniff the same bottle that Nicole used.'”

In other words, people were having fun.

Though an Instagram selfie remains, tweets, posted by Twitter user vb, have since been deleted, according to Pink News: “The user later clarified that the night was not “wild” despite ballooning claims, “it was a room full of people out after their office party.”

Let the Pussycat Dolls revival begin!