Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

Jonathan Van Ness Celebrates Being Cosmo UK’s First Non-Female Cover Star in 35 Years

by Leave a Comment

Queer Eye grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness made history as the first non-female cover star of Cosmo UK in 35 years, wearing a dress by designer Christian Siriano.

View this post on Instagram

My body is ready 💗 1st non Female cover star of @cosmopolitanuk in 35 YEARS 🏳️‍🌈 Hair @mrjasonhogan Makeup @pattymacaker Dress @csiriano Photography @rachell_photo Editor @claire_hodge Stylist @amybannermanstylist Words by @amygrier17

A post shared by Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) on

Writes TIME: “While the British boy band One Direction fronted Cosmopolitan UK in Dec. 2012, Van Ness is the first non-female-identifying figure to land the cover on their own since Boy George in 1984.”

Said the magazine’s editor in chief Claire Hodgson: “Cosmopolitan has always tried new things and we are all for challenging the status quo. We want to represent our diverse and beautiful readership, spark conversation and shake things up.”

Recent Posts