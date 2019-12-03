Jonathan Van Ness Celebrates Being Cosmo UK’s First Non-Female Cover Star in 35 Years

Queer Eye grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness made history as the first non-female cover star of Cosmo UK in 35 years, wearing a dress by designer Christian Siriano.

Writes TIME: “While the British boy band One Direction fronted Cosmopolitan UK in Dec. 2012, Van Ness is the first non-female-identifying figure to land the cover on their own since Boy George in 1984.”

Said the magazine’s editor in chief Claire Hodgson: “Cosmopolitan has always tried new things and we are all for challenging the status quo. We want to represent our diverse and beautiful readership, spark conversation and shake things up.”

