Kamala Harris Dropping Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Senator Kamala Harris is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race. The California senator informed her staff on Tuesday, according to the HuffPost: “Harris held a call with her team in Iowa on Tuesday, saying that she had made the decision because of financial struggles experienced by the campaign. … The news came just as a super PAC reserved airtime in Iowa for an ad blitz, set to begin on Tuesday, meant to bolster the candidate. Harris’ team had been upfront about their financial issues and had cut staff in New Hampshire in order to double-down on the caucus state.”

Harris made the official announcement in a post on Medium.

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today.



But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR December 3, 2019

Harris came into the race with the highest expectations on her, and the biggest entry into the race with 22,000 people at her rally in Oakland at the end of January – but had struggled with internal fighting and money that had almost completely dried up recently — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 3, 2019

another effect of this is that by not being part of the December debate that she'd qualified for, the current stage of candidates is all white — Yang, Gabbard and Booker have not qualified December 3, 2019

I’m so proud of you. I love you. pic.twitter.com/JSK2YemDyK — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) December 3, 2019

