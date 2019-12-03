Kamala Harris Dropping Out of 2020 Presidential Race

Senator Kamala Harris is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race. The California senator informed her staff on Tuesday, according to the HuffPost: “Harris held a call with her team in Iowa on Tuesday, saying that she had made the decision because of financial struggles experienced by the campaign. … The news came just as a super PAC reserved airtime in Iowa for an ad blitz, set to begin on Tuesday, meant to bolster the candidate. Harris’ team had been upfront about their financial issues and had cut staff in New Hampshire in order to double-down on the caucus state.”
Harris made the official announcement in a post on Medium.
Developing…