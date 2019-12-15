Kate McKinnon’s Greta Thunberg Warns America That Political Debates are the Least of its Worries in SNL’s Cold Open: WATCH

Divided families across America in cities like San Francisco, Charleston, Atlanta have useless debates over the holiday about the election that don’t mean anything.

Why? Because as Aidy Bryant’s snowman tells us, “None of them live in the three states that will decide our election. They’ll debate the issues all year long but then it all comes down to a thousand people in Wisconsin who won’t think about the election till the morning of. And that’s the magic of the Electoral College!”

However, there’s a larger crisis at hand, and Kate McKinnon’s Greta Thunberg interrupts SNL’s political fairy tale to sound the alarm.