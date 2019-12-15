‘A Conway Marriage Story’ Features Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne and Beck Bennett’s George in an SNL Parody of the Netflix Film: WATCH

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway and her husband George’s conflicts over her boss get reimagined in a brilliant send-up of Netflix’s Golden Globe-nominated film Marriage Story on Saturday Night Live. Scarlett Johansson, the film’s real-life leading actress and SNL’s guest host, plays the couple’s therapist.

Mimicking the opening scenes of Marriage Story, in which the troubled couple reads off a list of therapy-mandated things they love about one another.

“I love our pet names for each other,” says McKinnon’s Conway.

“Hey loser,” she says to Bennett’s George.

“Hey ghoul,” he responds.

A subsequent knock-down, drag-out fight reveals the truth – they’re both media-hungry attention whores: “You’re not even verified on Twitter, where is your blue check, George?”