Former FBI Lawyer Lisa Page Breaks Silence on Trump’s ‘Sickening’ Attacks: ‘I Decided to Take My Power Back’

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, attacked lewdly and numerous times by Trump and his allies who have accused her of bias against the president in the Russia investigation, is speaking out in an interview with The Daily Beast, able to talk 18 months after leaving the FBI. Page’s affair with fellow FBI agent Peter Strzok was revealed as a series of text messages between the two were leaked and then wildly spun by Trump and Republicans in an attempt to frame the investigations into Trump’s misdeeds and Russian meddling as biased.

But Page may get some resolution. The Daily Beast writes: “On Dec. 9, the Justice Department inspector general report into Trump’s charges that the FBI spied on his 2016 campaign will come out. Leaked press accounts indicate that the report will exonerate Page of the allegation that she acted unprofessionally or showed bias against Trump.”

Page told the DB why she’s speaking out against Trump’s “sickening” attacks: “Honestly, his demeaning fake orgasm was really the straw that broke the camel’s back. I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse. … It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back.”

Page also described the firing of James Comey: “It was horrible. It was a devastating moment at the FBI. It was like a funeral, only worse, because at least when someone dies, you get to come together and celebrate and talk about that person. He was still alive. But he was inaccessible to us. It jolted the ranks and the investigation. It was so abrupt. He was there one day and gone the next. … The president fired him with the knowledge that, of course, we were investigating Russian contacts with his campaign. I mean, it just gave the aura of an obstructive effort.”

On the release of the texts, which were cherry-picked and fed to the press by DOJ aide Sarah Flores, Page said, “Those texts were selected for their political impact. They lack a lot of context. Many of them aren’t even about him or me. We’re not given an opportunity to provide any context.”

Page called it “painful” to see the FBI and DOJ corrupted by Trump: “The thing about the FBI that is so extraordinary is that it is made up of a group of men and women whose every instinct is to run toward the fight. It’s in the fiber of everybody there. It’s the lifeblood. So it’s particularly devastating to be betrayed by an organization I still care about so deeply. And it’s crushing to see the noble Justice Department, my Justice Department, the place I grew up in, feel like it’s abandoned its principles of truth and independence.”

Read the full interview HERE.