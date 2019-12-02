Towleroad Gay News

‘Will & Grace’ Stars React to Death of Actress Shelley Morrison

Shelley Morrison, who played Rosario on the NBC sitcom Will & Grace, has died at 83.

The AP reports: “Morrison died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles from heart failure after a brief illness, publicist Lori DeWaal told The Associated Press.”

Variety adds: “Rosario, who hailed from El Salvador, was originally written to appear in just one episode of the hit NBC series, but her dynamic with Megan Mullally’s Karen resonated so well with audiences that the character went on to appear in 68 episodes over eight seasons of the original series. According to co-creator Max Mutchnick, Morrison was asked to reprise her role for the revival of ‘Will & Grace,’ but had decided to retire from acting completely.”

The show’s stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes reacted to Morrison’s death on social media:

View this post on Instagram

Such sad news. Our beloved Shelley Morrison passed away today. She was absolutely hilarious and had the biggest heart. She was a part of our Will and Grace family and will be greatly missed. My heart goes out to her entire family. ❤️

A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on

