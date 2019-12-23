Nancy Pelosi Claps Back at Trump Rant About ‘Unfair’ Impeachment Trial

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped back at Donald Trump on Twitter Monday morning after the president whined that Pelosi was giving “us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress.”

Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019

Replied Pelosi: “The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct. President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now?”

The House cannot choose our impeachment managers until we know what sort of trial the Senate will conduct.



President Trump blocked his own witnesses and documents from the House, and from the American people, on phony complaints about the House process. What is his excuse now? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell is having a meltdown: “Do you think Chuck Schumer is impartial? Do you think Elizabeth Warren is impartial? Bernie Sanders is impartial? So let’s quit the charade. This is a political exercise. … All I’m asking of Schumer is that we treat Trump the same way we treated [President] Clinton. [Pelosi] apparently believes that she can tell us how to run the trial. Look, we’re at an impasse. We can’t do anything until the Speaker sends the papers over, so everybody enjoy the holidays.”

He added that “We haven’t ruled out witnesses.”