Judi Dench’s Human Hand is the New Starbucks Cup After ‘CATS’ CGI Flub

Remember when a Starbucks cup went viral after its accidental cameo in Game of Thrones? There’s a new interloper in the world of CGI, and it’s Judi Dench’s human hand and wedding ring, which makes an appearance in an uncorrected version of CATS which hit theaters this weekend.

This isn’t a joke: CATS was rushed into theaters before being finished so a new version is being sent to theaters with updated effects. How do you know if you have the old version? Look for Judi Dench’s human hand, wedding ring and all. pic.twitter.com/VDUOevePU9 — Jenelle Riley (@jenelleriley) December 22, 2019

You may have heard that Universal sent distributors an updated version of the film just hours before its release in an unprecedented move to clean up CGI effects that were noted by reviewers.

Gizmodo’s Alex Cranz wrote: “I witnessed an entire man, knit cap and coat, just standing in a scene among a gathering of cats. I saw a terrifying gray statue looming over a character, only for it to blink and realize it’s a woman who is a cat, but they colored her and then forgot to add fur. In one scene, nearly all of Judi Dench’s hand is a fluffy blond like her the coat of her cat character, Deuteronomy. In another, it’s just her regular hand, replete with what appears to be a wedding ring. Most cats have human feet, but some cats wear shoes. Except for newcomer Francesca Hayward, a ballerina who does a long and gorgeous dance number on pointe. It’s a beautiful skill and the kind of thing you’d normally need to pay to see in a theater. Here you see it for the price of a single movie ticket! But they CGI’d out her ballet shoes and gave her digital toes that skitter weightlessly across the floor, engendering a powerful feeling as wrong as that Pixar baby 30 years ago.”

You have a chance to see the unfixed (see what we did there) version before Tuesday, when distributors are reportedly required to have replaced it.