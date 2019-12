House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to make an announcement, the Daily Beast reports: “Nancy Pelosi will make an announcement on the “the status of the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry” into President Trump on Thursday morning. The House speaker will discuss what happens next in the inquiry at 9 a.m. ET from the Speaker’s Balcony Hallway, where in September she announced the launch of the impeachment inquiry. Her office released no further details on what Pelosi will say.”