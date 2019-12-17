‘One Million Moms’ Cites Scripture Calling for Gays to Be Killed in Renewed Attack on Hallmark

One Million Moms (or rather the one meddling mom with a keyboard, Monica Cole) cited scripture that calls for gay people to be killed in a renewed attack on Hallmark following its decision to reinstate a gay marriage ad from Zola.com in which two brides kiss.

Writes OMM: “Conservative viewers will be disappointed to learn that Hallmark intends to not only air commercials with LGBTQ content but is open to producing LGBTQ movies in the future. So many people feel betrayed because this is one of the very last channels that families could go to and not be bombarded with politically correct commercials and LGBTQ agenda. Family entertainment is not the outlet in which to be politically correct by forcing tolerance and acceptance of homosexuality – a sinful lifestyle that Scripture clearly deems as wrong. You can read so in Romans 1:18-32. 1MM has been called a hate group when speaking the truth, but the truth is anything but hateful.”

From Romans 1:18-32: “For this reason God gave them up to dishonorable passions. For their women exchanged natural relations for those that are contrary to nature; and the men likewise gave up natural relations with women and were consumed with passion for one another, men committing shameless acts with men and receiving in themselves the due penalty for their error. And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind to do what ought not to be done. They were filled with all manner of unrighteousness, evil, covetousness, malice. They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, maliciousness. They are gossips, slanderers, haters of God, insolent, haughty, boastful, inventors of evil, disobedient to parents, foolish, faithless, heartless, ruthless. Though they know God’s righteous decree that those who practice such things deserve to die, they not only do them but give approval to those who practice them.”