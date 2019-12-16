‘Hallmark’ Reverses Decision to Pull Gay Wedding Ads Following Calls for Boycott: ‘We Are Truly Sorry’

Hallmark reversed course late Sunday night after a weekend of boycott calls over its decision to pull several gay-themed wedding ads because of complaints from conservative group One Million Moms. Hallmark announced that it would be reinstating the ads and working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community.

Hallmark will be working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community across our portfolio of brands. The Hallmark Channel will be reaching out to Zola to reestablish our partnership and reinstate the commercials. pic.twitter.com/p17nJpnjEB — Hallmark (@Hallmark) December 16, 2019

Said Hallmark in its announcement: “The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts from this purpose is not who we are. We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

“Boycott Hallmark” had trended on social media for two days following the company’s decision to remove the ads after a spokesman for the Hallmark channel told the New York Times it did not accept ads that are “deemed controversial.” The NYT reported that the controversial aspect of the ad was the “public display of affection” between two women, but the company left running heterosexual versions of the ads which featured a bride and groom passionately kissing.

Families are built on love—no matter what they look like.



Being “family friendly” means honoring love, not censoring difference. This truth will be more important than ever as we rebuild our nation into a place defined by belonging, not by exclusion. https://t.co/pl5B1BtIdf December 15, 2019

One Million Moms has not commented on the move to reinstate the ads.

Wrote One Million Moms on its website last week: “The Hallmark Channel has always been known for its family friendly movies. Even its commercials are usually safe for family viewing. But unfortunately, that is not the case anymore. Recently, One Million Moms received concerns about Hallmark airing a commercial from Zola.com in which two lesbians are shown kissing at the end of their wedding ceremony. … Conservative viewers will be disappointed to learn that Hallmark has ideas of moving beyond airing only commercials with LGBT content and is open to producing LGBT movies in the future.”

“Shame on Hallmark for airing commercials with same-sex couples and even considering movies with LGBT content and lead characters,” they continued. “Now, parents can no longer trust Hallmark because Hallmark is no longer allowing parents to be the primary educators when it comes to sex and sexual morality.”

OMM told Hallmark in a petition letter on their site: “Please reconsider airing commercials with same-sex couples, and please do not add LGBT movies to the Hallmark Channel. Such content goes against Christian and conservative values that are important to your primary audience. You will lose viewers if you cave to the LBGT agenda.”