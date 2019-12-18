Pantene Holiday Ads Star Transgender Chorus, Highlight Challenges Faced by LGBTQ People at the Holidays: WATCH

A new series of holiday ads from Pantene star the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles singing “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and are meant to bring awareness to the special challenges faced by LGBTQ people at the holidays.

Writes Pantene: “137 million Americans will travel home this holiday season. But, 44% of LGBTQ+ people feel they can’t come home as their true selves, fearing their identity (including hair, makeup and personal style) won’t be accepted. Let’s make the most wonderful time of year wonderful for all. Because no matter when you come home, where you call home, or who you come home to – coming home should be #BeautifuLGBTQ.”

Two of the supplemental ads in the campaign.