Pelosi Won’t Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate Just Yet: WATCH

Following the impeachment of President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested the House might delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, as she hasn’t yet seen evidence they would get a fair trial.

The Washington Post reports: “After Wednesday’s votes, Pelosi left open the possibility of delaying a procedural step that triggers a Senate trial, saying she might not name House impeachment managers and deliver the articles to the Senate unless Republicans there establish a ‘fair’ process. In doing so, Pelosi was effectively attempting to gain leverage over the Senate’s process for weighing the charges against Trump. ‘So far we have not seen anything that looks fair to us,’ Pelosi said.”