Germany’s Cabinet Approves Draft Bill Banning Gay Conversion Therapy

Germany’s Cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft bill banning gay and transgender conversion therapy.

Deutsche Welle reports: ‘The bill will next be presented to Germany’s lower house, Health Minister Jens Spahn told the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland news group (RND). If the bill passes both houses of parliament, advertising or offering conversion therapy will be banned and infringements will carry fines of up to €30,000 ($33,000). After the proposed ban, only adults who freely seek out the controversial “therapy” will be legally permitted to undergo it.’

PBS News Hour adds: ‘Merkel’s Cabinet also outlawed the use of conversion therapy with adults who have diminished decision-making capabilities and barred advertisements for conversion therapy services, spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters. “The government’s goal is to protect people’s right to sexual self-determination,” Seibert said. In a later Facebook posting headlined “Homosexuality is not an illness,” the government said anyone violating the ban could face punishments ranging from fines to prison.’